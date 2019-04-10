Celebrate an historic event that happened in Utah 150 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new traveling exhibition in recognition of the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad has arrived in Utah.

"The Race to Promontory: The Transcontinental Railroad and the America West" is at the Utah Museum of Fine Art through May 26.

It reunites for the first time in Utah the famous Golden (the last spike), Nevada Silver and the Arizona Spikes that were present at the "Meeting of the Rails".

All three spikes are on view through April 28 at the museum, and then at the Utah State Capitol May 8-12.

The completion of the railroad was celebrated as a national and international event, and it changed the country. Travel from New York to San Francisco was reduced from six months to just ten days, and at 10 percent of the cost.

On Wednesday, April 10, you can see the exhibit for just $5 dollars after 5pm. Curator Leslie Anderson will be speaking about an important part of the history -- a Salt Lake City photographer who recorded the construction line in Utah. You can hear this talk at 7pm.

For more information please visit: umfa.utah.edu.