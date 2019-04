Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A wet storm moved into Utah Tuesday afternoon. Before turning over to snow, heavy rain caused a host of problems.

The wet weather led to an equipment failure on a power pole along 300 West in Salt Lake City. It started a small fire, snapping the pole and forcing crews to shut down 300 West for several blocks.

More than 1,100 customers lost power.

Tuesday was supposed to be the home opener for the Salt Lake City Bees baseball club.

The game was scheduled for a 6:35 P.M. start but an hour before the first pitch, the game was called due to rain.

A makeup game has been scheduled for Wednesday at 4:35 P.M.