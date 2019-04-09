Utah soldiers return from 10-month deployment in Middle East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 100 soldiers with the Utah Army National Guard returned home Tuesday after a 10-month deployment in the Middle East.

"We had a lot of different missions out there that we had to do, and it was fun and we kept our mind in the game when we were out there. But, once we got on that plane to come back, it was-- we knew it was real, we were done and we're coming home," said Ricky Stinnett, one of the soldiers.

The soldiers are members of the UANG's "Big Red" artillery battalion who provided security and conducting artillery missions with Middle Eastern partners, according to a news release from Utah National Guard.

The Big Red is Utah's oldest military unit and the soldiers in this deployment were part of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.