Thieves target parents dropping off kids at daycares in Davis Co.

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Thieves are targeting parents dropping their children off at daycare. On Tuesday police in Davis County responded to multiple burglaries at different daycares.

In at least two cases, the suspects found a locked car, used a sharp object to break the window and took off with a purse.

All of it unfolded while the parent was inside for a matter of minutes to check their child into daycare.

“Even if you're going to be what is a minute or two minutes, that's enough time for the burglars to get in your car and steal your property,” said Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam, North Salt Lake Police Department.

Parents got an email from the daycare in North Salt Lake saying, “There has been an increase in the number of smash-and-grab thefts from vehicles at child care centers across the county" and to “please remember to remove all valuables from your car before dropping off or picking up your child at our center.”

“There are people out there casing, just trying to take advantage of busy parents in the morning,” said Stephanie, who has used a daycare in North Salt Lake for seven years.

Police don't have a great description of the suspects but say they got away in a dark colored SUV.

Call the North Salt Lake Police Department at 801-936-3880 if have any information that could aid in the investigation.