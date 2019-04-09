Overnight Oats and Brussels Sprouts recipes by The Daily

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Daily has grab & go food options and hot breakfast and lunch served Monday through Friday, and brunch on Saturday and Sunday. It's located at 222 South Main Street in Salt Lake City. They also offer cold press juices and they serve Stumptown Coffee as well as beer, wine and cocktails.

Fresh pastries and bread are baked every day at their in-house bakery for their entire restaurant group which includes The Copper Onion, Copper Common and Copper Kitchen.

Chef Jamison Frank joined us with two recipes you can make at home.

Overnight Oats

2 cups rolled oats

2.5 coconut or almond milk

1.5 tablespoons chia seeds

1.5 tablespoons agave or honey

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup chopped dates

Pinch of cinnamon

Brussels Sprouts

1/2 pound shaved brussels sprouts

1/4 cup cheese

1/4 cup roasted nuts

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2-3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon salt or salt and pepper to taste

For more information call 385-322-1270 or visit thedailyslc.com.