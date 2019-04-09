One killed, two injured in crash on SR-40 in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on SR-40 Saturday.

According to a press released Tuesday by the Utah Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred in Uintah County on SR-40 near mile marker 152.

A blue Chevy pickup truck traveling westbound failed to yield to a Ford Focus making a left hand turn on to 4625 East, and the two vehicles collided.

A passenger riding in the Focus—71-year-old Curtis Gray of Fruita, Colorado—was flown to a hospital after the crash and died while in transit.

The driver of the Focus was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.