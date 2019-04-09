One killed, two injured in crash on SR-40 in Uintah County

Posted 9:02 am, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:49AM, April 9, 2019

Photo Gallery

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on SR-40 Saturday.

According to a press released Tuesday by the Utah Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred in Uintah County on SR-40 near mile marker 152.

A blue Chevy pickup truck traveling westbound failed to yield to a Ford Focus making a left hand turn on to 4625 East, and the two vehicles collided.

A passenger riding in the Focus—71-year-old Curtis Gray of Fruita, Colorado—was flown to a hospital after the crash and died while in transit.

The driver of the Focus was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.