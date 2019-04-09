× Jazz win 50th game of the season with a win over the Nuggets

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell tied a career high with 43 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 118-108 win over the Denver Nuggets. The Jazz improve to 50-31 this season, and clinch at least the fifth seed in the western conference.

Rudy Gobert had another double-double for the Jazz with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Derrick Favors scored 16 points after missing the last four games with back spasms.

The Jazz are playing well heading towards the playoffs with wins in 13 of their last 15 games. They’ll end the regular season on Wednesday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers.