Hundreds without power in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Power outages in Salt Lake City area left more than 1,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity Tuesday afternoon.

As of 4:15 Tuesday, the company reported 27 unplanned outages continued to affect 928 customers in Salt Lake County.

A Rocky Mountain Power representative said a fire on one of its poles led to an outage affecting approximately 640 of those customers.

The pole that caught fire is close to a Costco store at 300 W 1800 S, and the fire forced the closure of 300 W between 1700 S and 2100 S.

