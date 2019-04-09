How playing can prevent child abuse, and the events aimed at helping you play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This April, in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome (NCSBS), a non-profit organization working to prevent the shaking and abuse of children, is launching its first ever Play for Prevention initiative. Play for Prevention is a campaign designed to create awareness of child abuse and adverse childhood experiences by encouraging Utah families and communities to celebrate kids through engagement and play.

Supported in part by the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, Sorenson Legacy Foundation and Nate Wade Subaru, the Play for Prevention initiative enlists the support of family-oriented businesses across the state who are offering discounts and prizes to encourage families to get out and spend quality time with their kids during the month of April. A list of participating businesses is available at playforprevention.com.

Play for Prevention is partnering with FanX® to celebrate kids through engagement and play with various activities and games in the KidCon area at the April 19 - 20, 2019 event at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Today, Ryan Steinbeigle with the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome and Kirk Schneider with Nate Wade Subaru stopped by to share how playing is preventing child abuse.

They said: There are so many opportunities to get out and play with your children that don't cost money. You can take a walk, hike, play a board game; it's the meaningful interaction that matters. You can also check out PlayforPrevention.org where we have family-friendly businesses across the state who support the Play for Prevention messaging, encouraging families to get out and engage with their kids by offering discounts and prizes.

Find out more at www.PlayForPrevention.org and https://www.dontshake.org/