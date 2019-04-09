Healing echoes through halls of Huntsman Cancer Institute thanks to volunteer musicians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Huntsman Cancer Institute is honoring dozens of volunteers who devote thousands of hours to the center each year.

Several musicians who share their gifts with staff and patients are among those volunteers.

A few of those talented Samaritans were on hand Monday to serenade families and uplift the spirits of patients.

“I have volunteered at HCI since I was 14 years old," said Elyse Nelson, who plays the harp. "I started playing there when my grandma was receiving infusions. My grandpa would sit next to her as I played old love songs for them. Harp music is very soothing and heavenly and allows patients to relax.”

Jim Jensen plays the accordion and said he is glad for the opportunity to brighten lives.

“I volunteer at HCI because it’s a small thing to do to bring the joy of music to people who are struggling with cancer," Jensen said. "Music has magic, healing powers, so if I can help one person get through a day, then my music is worthwhile.”

Lorraine Wood said a friend receiving treatment clued her in to the value of music for patients.

"A neighbor of mine was treated at HCI," Wood said. "She told me how comforting it was to come out of a treatment and hear beautiful music and it made her feel better. If I can lift those burdens for anyone, it makes my day.”

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at HCI, click here.