Cold front hitting Utah Tuesday will bring rain, snow and strong winds

SALT LAKE CITY -- More winter weather is on the way to Utah Tuesday, and heavy snow is likely at the higher elevations.

Temperatures are mild Tuesday morning, but a cold front arriving later in the day should make conditions colder.

Southern Utah should expect very strong winds ahead of the storm, and northern Utah is likely to see strong winds as well Tuesday night as the cold front arrives.

High wind and winter storm warnings are in effect for much of Utah.

Rain showers are most likely during the afternoon and evening in the valleys, with a slight chance for thunderstorms.

Heavy mountain snow is expected Tuesday, and some mountains could see between 12 and 24 inches of snow through Thursday.

Temperatures will drop enough Tuesday night that some of the valley rain may become snow. Accumulations, if any, should be minor. However, those cold temperatures may make for slushy and wet conditions on Utah roads and create a risk of bringing down tree limbs.

Four to 12 inches are possible in mountain valleys as well as in southwest Wyoming, while valley areas may see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. Bench areas could see 3-6 inches and 6-16 are expected in the central and southern mountains.

Cold, wet weather is expected through the remainder of the work week.

