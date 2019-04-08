Woman found dead after UDOT employees spot car in river in Morgan County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A woman died after crashing into a river in Morgan County.

Lt. Justin Cheney of the Utah Highway Patrol said UDOT employees located the crashed vehicle in a river near Devil’s Slide Monday, and hesaid investigators believe the crash occurred overnight.

“It appears the vehicle went off the road to the right, rolled a couple of times and went down into the river, and we have one female that’s deceased inside the vehicle,” Cheney said.

Swift water rescue teams responded to the scene to recover the woman’s body and say it appears she was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

It’s not clear what caused the woman to crash.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification to her next of kin.

There were no witnesses to the crash, and Cheney said the vehicle in the river was not immediately visible to passing motorists.

