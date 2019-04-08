Where you can hear comedians riff while watching a Harry Potter film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have improv comedians Andrew and Jessica Sproge, and Trevor Kelley here to give us a sample of what fans can expect at the Front Row Film Roast. They riffed on a scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in light of their next event.

Here's how they explain the premise of the Front Row Film Roast: "We have five comedians sitting in the Front Row at Brewvies theater, each with a microphone in their hand, who watch a popular movie (our next show is Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, for example) and rip on it. It should be noted, the comedians don't just go in blind and make jokes; this is a production. We watch the movie once a week the three weeks leading up to the show and only the best stuff is written down on a shared document because we want quality that couldn't be produced by any Joe Schmoe."

Catch them at Brewvies (677 S 200 W, SLC) on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 9 p.m. for a $12 entry fee.

