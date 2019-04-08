Where caregivers can learn to cope with Dementia and Alzheimer’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ACT for Caregivers is a web-based program developed by Utah State University and USU Extension. It's a 10-session self-training program where caregivers learn to cope with distress and focus on doing what matters in their lives. It's free to take part in, and caregiver participants will receive $50 for their participation.

Caregivers will work through 10 sessions that teach Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) skills to manage care-related stress. Each session takes about 20 minutes, and taking a few days in between each session, caregivers complete the sessions in about five weeks.

ACT is an approach that has been validated in multiple populations and online versions of ACT are effective.

If a caregiver is interested he or she should contact the research coordinator, Alex Schiwal at 435-915-6207 or by email: usucaregivers@gmail.com.

You can also find more information at: extension.usu.edu/aging/act.