Salt Lake Co. family forced to evacuate after mudslide in Pinecrest Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A mudslide in Pinecrest Canyon has caused one family to evacuate their home.

A homeowner tells us around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, she was inside her house when she heard a loud noise.

She looked outside and saw a mudslide.

Law enforcement tells us the mudslide was triggered by the warmer temperatures and the melting snow.

“This is just the start of it, once it starts warming up and we get all the melt off, this is actually the third mudslide we’ve had this year we had another one lower in Pinecrest Canyon and we had one in Emigration Canyon this is obviously the bigger of the three, I don’t believe this will be the last, there will be more,” says Sergeant James Blanton with the Unified Police Department.

The homeowner in the area tells us the mudslide did damage her home, taking out her hot tub.

“The mudslide came down by one of the cabin areas up here and took out a hot tub and then made a big groove all the way through the property down to the roadway,” said Sergeant Blanton.

County engineers are assessing the land in Pinecrest Canyon, but it could be a few days before the family can return to their home.

The homeowner tells us there is still activity at the top, where the mudslide originated, and she’s worried about further damage to her home.