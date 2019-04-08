× Restriping project to impact traffic on Redwood Road from 90th to 126th South in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is restriping Redwood Road between 90th and 126th South to create more travel lanes in the area.

The road project begins Monday and should create delays along with lane closures and shifting lanes. UDOT is also warning those nearby of noise and temporary changes to residential and business access.

The plan will utilize existing road shoulders to convert them into travel lanes, allowing for three lanes in each direction. The change will eliminate on-street parking along Redwood Road.

UDOT states many mail boxes in the area will be re-located and affected residents should consult the Post Office about their new mail box location.

Residents along Redwood should now place garbage and recycling cans on top of the curb for collection, as the project will eliminate the road shoulder.

Bike lanes will also see changes.

“…in coordination with the bike community and local cities, designated bike lanes along Redwood Road will be relocated to 1300 West and 2700 West,” a press release regarding the project states.

UTA bus stops along the route will continue operating during construction.