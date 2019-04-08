Modern-day ‘trolleys’ to begin serving Ogden this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority’s ready to offer visitors and locals to Ogden a new alternative to get around downtown.

More than 100 years after the first electric trolley came to Ogden, its modern counterparts’ ready to ride on August 12.

“I think that would be super cute,” Emily Buck said.

The trolley is actually a bus modified to look and sound like those in San Fransisco.

“People can’t help but to want to ride this trolley,” said UTA’s Andres Colman.

From the Ogden Temple, Lindquist Field, to Historic 25th Street and The Junction, the trolly’s appeal is expected to reach beyond regular bus riders.

“This will allow people to come to Ogden for a day, for a visit and see all the major attractions in the downtown area on public transportation,” Colman said.

“It would be fantastic for a lot of older people also and handicapped,” John Camino said, who uses UTA buses daily.

The proposal costs an estimated $270,000, according to UTA, paid for by Proposition 1 approved by Weber County voters in 2015.

“Normally you would have a fare box here but this bus doesn’t,” Colman said while giving FOX13 a tour of the trolley.

The ride is expected to be free, thanks to a possible partnership with Ogden City.

“With all the parking issues and everything, I think it would be a great idea,” Carson Farr said.

“I think it would be a good way to get around 25th. I think that would attract a lot of attention to Ogden,” Buck said.

An open house to get public input is scheduled for April 9 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the transit center on 2350 Wall Ave.