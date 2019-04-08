Hugh Jackman joins us live to talk about The Man. The Music. The Show.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Academy Award-Nominee and Golden Globe & Tony Award Winner Hugh Jackman is embarking on his first ever world tour. He's performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra in The Man. The Music. The Show.

Rich Bonaduce talked with Hugh live during The PLACE on Monday, brought to you by Live Nation Salt Lake City.

The Man. The Music. The Show. will be at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12, 2019.

The show is a high octane journey through Hugh's "first 50 years". While he sings and dances, he's also a storyteller -- and fans will hear stories from his childhood in Australia, to the time he played Curly in Oklahoma!, Wolverine for many years and most recently P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman.

You can learn more by visiting: hughjackmantheshow.com.