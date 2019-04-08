3 Easy, Easter-themed Crafts for Kids or Adults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking to add some Easter festivity to your home, these next projects are perfect for you. Nina Lewis of GrandmaIdeas.com showed us three Easter crafts that don't take a lot of preparation time or money for parents or grandparents, and are fun to make!

Easter Soap

Supplies needed:

• Bar of soap

• Easter graphic printed on a laser printer (free graphics on Grandma Ideas website)

• Dishwasher safe Mod Podge

• Brush

Cut out the Easter graphic. Spread Mod Podge on the soap. Place the graphic on the soap and press down firmly into the Mod Podge. Brush a coat of Mod Podge over the graphic. Let it dry. Give it 2-3 more coats of Mod Podge letting it dry between coats.

Easter Candle

Supplies needed:

• Easter graphics printed on tissue paper (free graphics on Grandma Ideas website)

• Waxed paper

• Candle

• Blow dryer

Cut out the Easter graphic. Tear off a strip of waxed paper. Place the graphic on the candle. Wrap the tissue paper around the candle holding the graphic in place. Grip the wax paper firmly using it to hold the candle. Turn on the blow dryer. Hold it close to the candle where the graphic is. The heat from the blow dryer will start melting the candle wax. After about 30 seconds, stop the blow dryer. Press the graphic down making sure it sticks to the melted wax.

Easter Bunny Flower Vase

Supplies needed:

• Drinking glass

• Pink spray paint

• Black Sharpie pen

• One sheet of pink foam craft and one sheet of white foam craft.

• Hot glue gun

Give the glass several light coats of paint letting the paint dry between coats. Draw eyes, nose, mouth, and whiskers on the vase. Cut out 2 pink bunny ears. Cut out 2 smaller white bunny ears. Glue one white bunny ear on top of one pink one. Glue the other white bunny ear on the other pink ear. Glue the ears to the top of the glass. Fill with water and add flowers.

Find more of Nina's ideas at www.grandmaideas.com.