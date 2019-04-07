Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’: Baked Steel Cut Oatmeal and Virgin Pineapple Sunrise Mimosas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 13's Amy Nay joined Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson in the kitchen to make Baked Steel Cut Oatmeal with Bananas, Pecans, and Golden Raisins along with Virgin Pineapple Sunrise Mimosas.

Baked Steel Cut Oatmeal, with Banana, Pecans, and Golden Raisins

Ingredients:

¾ c. steel cut oats 1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. baking powder 1 large egg

1 tsp. salt 2 very ripe bananas, mashed

1 tsp. cinnamon 2 tbsp. butter, melted

¼ tsp. nutmeg 1 c. pecans, chopped

2 ½ c. milk 1 c. golden raisins

½ c. maple syrup

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 375. Spray an 8x8 baking dish with non-stick spray and set aside.

2. In a large mixing bowl, stir together the oats, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add in the pecans and golden raisins, stir to combine and set aside.

3. In another mixing bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, butter, maple syrup, vanilla, and bananas.

4. Pour the milk mixture over the oat mixture and stir to combine.

5. Pour the mixture into the greased baking dish than put in the oven and bake 55-60 minutes or until the oats have browned and it set in the middle.

6. Remove from the oven and serve in bowls. I like to add a little more milk to my personal serving and maybe add a few fresh sliced bananas or a drizzle of maple syrup on top. Enjoy.

Virgin Pineapple Sunrise Mimosas

Ingredients:

4 c. pineapple juice

1 c. orange juice

¼ c. lime juice

2 c. pineapple, chopped

1 blood orange, sliced in half

1 lime, sliced in half

Ginger ale or lemon-lime soda

Grenadine for garnish

Extra pineapple or orange sliced for garnish

Directions:

1. In a large pitcher, stir together the pineapple, orange and lime juices along with the chopped pineapple. Squeeze in the juice of the blood orange and drop in the 2 juiced halves. Let the mixture sit in the fridge overnight. Strain out the pineapple and orange pieces.

2. Pour half the juice into each glass then top off with the ginger ale or soda. Drizzle in about a teaspoon of the grenadine before serving and garnish with a slice of the fruit.