Multi-vehicle crash closes parts of Highway 89 in Layton

Update: Northbound lanes have been reopened and southbound lanes should be opening soon according to police. Four adults were taken to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden; two were reported with serious but stable injuries and two with minor but stable injuries.

Original story continues below.

LAYTON, Utah – Fire officials in Layton are reporting a large multi-vehicle crash caused closures on Highway 89 near milepost 401 on Sunday.

Large multi-vehicle, injury accident Hwy 89 in both directions. Avoid the area if at all possible! pic.twitter.com/KZK6rw8t9n — LaytonFire (@Layton_Fire) April 7, 2019

The Layton Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Fox 13 will post updates as soon as they become available.