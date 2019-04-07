Multi-vehicle crash closes parts of Highway 89 in Layton

Update: Northbound lanes have been reopened and southbound lanes should be opening soon according to police. Four adults were taken to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden; two were reported with serious but stable injuries and two with minor but stable injuries.
Original story continues below.
LAYTON, Utah – Fire officials in Layton are reporting a large multi-vehicle crash caused closures on Highway 89 near milepost 401 on Sunday.
The Layton Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
