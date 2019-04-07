Multi-vehicle crash closes parts of Highway 89 in Layton

Posted 1:35 pm, April 7, 2019, by and , Updated at 02:16PM, April 7, 2019

Update: Northbound lanes have been reopened and southbound lanes should be opening soon according to police. Four adults were taken to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden; two were reported with serious but stable injuries and two with minor but stable injuries.

Original story continues below.

LAYTON, Utah – Fire officials in Layton are reporting a large multi-vehicle crash caused closures on Highway 89 near milepost 401 on Sunday.

The Layton Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Fox 13 will post updates as soon as they become available.

