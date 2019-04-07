× Man injured after officer-involved critical incident in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah – A man is expected to survive after he was injured during an officer-involved critical incident early Sunday morning.

According to a press release issued by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, two Duchesne County deputies and two Roosevelt police officers responded to a domestic dispute around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The officers were notified that the alleged suspect had a gun, and when they arrived on scene found the alleged suspect outside the home, according to the press release.

Officers said they attempted to detain the man when he pulled out a handgun and began to bring it up.

According to the release, one of the deputies became concerned for his and the other officer’s safety and fired two rounds and the alleged suspect brought up the handgun. The deputies two shots missed the man and struck a vehicle nearby, but as the deputy fired the man shot himself in the head.

The man was injured and transported to a local hospital by medical helicopter. He was later taken to Uintah Basin Medical Center and is expected to survive.

None of the deputies involved in the incident were physically injured.

The press release states that the deputy who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave as the Duchesne County Sheriff’s office conducts an internal investigation of the incident.