Man flown to hospital after being crushed under vehicle in Littlefield

Posted 7:21 am, April 7, 2019, by

Mercy air launching, February 2016 | Photo courtesy of Mercy Air Nevada, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition after being crushed by a vehicle he was working on in Littlefield, Arizona, Saturday afternoon. The St. George News reports.

At 1 p.m. emergency personnel responded on report of a traumatic accident on Grand Canyon Road in Littlefield involving a man in his 30s who was injured when the vehicle he was working on fell on top of him, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District firefighter and paramedic Ryan Moore said.

A Mercy Air medical helicopter crew was also launched to assist due to the severity of the accident.

To continue reading this article, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.