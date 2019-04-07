× Man flown to hospital after being crushed under vehicle in Littlefield

ST. GEORGE — A man was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition after being crushed by a vehicle he was working on in Littlefield, Arizona, Saturday afternoon. The St. George News reports.

At 1 p.m. emergency personnel responded on report of a traumatic accident on Grand Canyon Road in Littlefield involving a man in his 30s who was injured when the vehicle he was working on fell on top of him, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District firefighter and paramedic Ryan Moore said.

A Mercy Air medical helicopter crew was also launched to assist due to the severity of the accident.

To continue reading this article, click here.