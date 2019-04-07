× Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 8 new temples, renovations of pioneer-era Utah temples

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced eight new temples to be constructed worldwide and plans to renovate the temple in Salt Lake City, Temple Square and temples in Manti, Utah, and Logan, Utah.

President Russell M. Nelson gave the announcement at the close of the church’s 189th General Conference.

Temples will be built in the following locations:

Pago Pago, American Samoa

Okinawa City, Okinawa

Neiafu, Tonga

Tooele Valley, Utah

Moses Lake, Washington

San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Antofagasta, Chile

Budapest, Hungary

In addition, Nelson announced plans for the renovation of the temple in Salt Lake City, Temple Square and the adjoining plaza by the Church’s office building will be shown on April 19.

The Manti and Logan temples will also be renovated but no other information was given regarding these temples.

Plans were revealed to renovate the temple in St. George, Utah, in January after its renovation was announced during last October’s General Conference.

Currently, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 162 temples worldwide.

The temple in the Tooele Valley will be temple No. 21 in Utah.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.