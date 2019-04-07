3 questions with Bob Evans: former LDS missionary, Richard Norby, talks about surviving the 2016 Brussels airport terrorist attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – It has been a little more than three years since two terrorist bombs exploded in the Brussels, Belgium airport, killing 32 people and injuring scores more.

Among those were Richard Norby of Lehi and three other missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Norby was the most seriously injured losing almost all of the soft tissue below his left knee and suffering second and third degree burns on his head and neck.

He was placed in a medically induced coma for weeks as part of his treatment and road to recovery.

FOX 13's Bob Evans sat down with Norby and asked him three questions.

How hard is for you to look back now. I mean, as you are recounting what happened and the surroundings there, how difficult is that for you emotionally? How do you account for being at peace with what happened? What did you learn about you through this experience?

You can see the entire interview with Richard Norby below:

"3 Questions with Bob Evans" is now available to podcast listeners! iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | Google | RSS