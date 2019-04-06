× Utah’s ski resorts have seen record snow this year — and there’s still a month left on the slopes for some

Davy Ratchford worked at resorts in Colorado and California before coming to Utah and starting a job at Snowbasin this year. He couldn’t have more perfectly timed the move. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The ski resort, tucked into the mountains east of Ogden, is on track for a near-record season with almost 400 inches of powder. And more is still expected It’s been so good, in fact, that as the new general manager, Ratchford has decided to keep the slopes open for an extra week.

“It could not have been a better year,” he said Friday.

