× Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints calls first African American General Authority

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called the first African American General Authority in its history Saturday afternoon, church media affairs confirmed.

Elder Peter M. Johnson was called as a General Authority Seventy during the Saturday afternoon session of the church’s General Conference.

Johnson was one of 10 new General Authorities called along with 55 Area Seventies and a new Sunday School Presidency called during the session.

Johnson was born in New York City and was previously serving as an Area Seventy in the North America Southeast Area.