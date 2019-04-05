× Utah Warriors offer free tickets for Stallions fans

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors, Utah’s Major League Rugby franchise, is offering free tickets for fans of the now-defunct Salt Lake Stallions to tonight’s game according to a press release posted on the team’s Twitter account.

Warriors CEO/GM Kimball Kjar said news of the AAF’s closure was unfortunate and extended the offer to Stallions fans to join them at 7:00 p.m. at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman for the April 5 matchup against the Seattle Seawolves.

“Given rugby is the father of football, we felt it was the right thing to do in the tradition of rugby,” the press release said.

Kjar added the Warriors are confident about their third season and beyond and MLR has announced new teams in Dallas, Atlanta and Boston for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Kjar also told Warriors season ticket holders and fans to welcome anyone in Stallions gear at the stadium.

The Warriors are currently in eighth place in MLR with nine points. They have nine more regular season games this season with the final match coming on June 1 at Zions Bank Stadium.

The top four teams in the league will advance to the playoffs later this year.

The tweet with the full release is included below.