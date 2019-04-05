× Tooele County child falls out of window

STANSBURY PARK – A 3-year-old boy fell out of a second story window and was transported by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital Friday morning, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Police believe the boy was leaning on the window screen and looking outside in a home near 400 South and Wheatridge Drive when the screen popped out of the second-story window frame.

A Tooele County Sheriff’s Office trooper happened to be in the area and stopped a vehicle for speeding; it was the mother of the injured child and a neighbor taking the injured boy to the hospital.

The trooper then called an ambulance to take them to Mountain West Medical Center where the medical helicopter was waiting to take the boy to Primary Children’s Hospital.