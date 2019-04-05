More arrests made in West Valley City kidnapping case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Police say a man strangled and tried to murder his wife before enlisting help from his parents to try to cover it up, holding the woman captive for six days in West Valley City.

Feroz Sediqi turned himself in to the police after his parents, Ghulam Sediqi and Fauzia Sediqi, were arrested.

Investigators said Feroz Sediqi should have never been near his wife per the terms of a November 2018 protective order. He had already been awaiting trial, accused of strangling his wife in Washington.

According to court documents, the victim had told her husband she was going to leave him when he became angry.

"The only way you can leave is if you leave this Earth," he reportedly told her.

The victim said her husband strangled her repeatedly and then threatened to kill himself.

"The defendant cut himself with a knife and his parents entered the room, helped him with the cuts and told (the victim) not to leave," read the report. "The defendant had his family watch her when he went to work to make sure she didn't leave."

The woman told officers she eventually escaped when Ghulam and Fauzia Sediqi finally left her alone. She had suffered severe damage to her body from the repeated choking and went to the hospital for treatment.

Neighbors said they didn't know the family well, but they were shocked to read the report detailing the victim's six-day captivity.

"Dang, that says a lot about the parents," neighbor Peter Do said. "I know (the family) had a bad history before, but I just didn't know how serious it was."

Police said they were able to obtain evidence that proves both Ghulam and Fauzia Sediqi lied when asked about whether they were in contact with their son.

"I think loving someone can definitely complicate our judgment sometimes, but really holding them accountable, getting them help, is the most loving thing to do," said Jenn Oxborrow, executive director of the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition. "I wonder if the parents were feeling like they were being forced to comply with his plans. I don't know that we have a lot of those details right now."

Feroz Sediqi is being held without bail.

Ghulam and Fauzia Sediqi have been released from jail after posting bail. FOX 13's attempts to reach the parents were unsuccessful.

Police say Feroz Sediqi is still in jail... but his two parents bailed out. They're accused of helping him cover up the attempted murder of his wife... keeping her captive for six days. pic.twitter.com/rCCsmqzkNk — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) April 5, 2019

District Attorney Sim Gill confirmed the victim is in a safe location.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1-800-799-SAFE (7233)