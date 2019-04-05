Learn to dance, paint or even be an improv comedian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The city of South Jordan has an arts council with a mission to bring arts to the community through theater, dance, improv comedy, panting and other art events. And the best part - you don't have to live in the city to take part!

Big Budah checked out a few of the activities that are available including watercolors and painting. The Utah Watercolor Society offers a free event the first Tuesday of every month at the Sons of the Pioneers building. They offer you demos, talk about art and framing and more.

The Old Glory Vintage Dancers teach dancing from the 1700's and 1800's. Classes are the first and third Wednesday from 8 to 9:30... at the South Jordan Community Center.

If you'd like to learn more about all the art events, please visit: sjc.utah.gov/arts.