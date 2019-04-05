Kohler Creamery offers dairy products and so much more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kohler Creamery in Heber Valley just celebrated their 8th anniversary. They have 13 award-winning cheese loved by fans all over the Intermountain West.

Many are aware of their cheese -- however, few know about the immersive experiences offered at Kohler Creamery.

Owner Grant Kohler joined us with a look at everything that's going on there this spring.

Dairy Farm Tours - Daily (Monday - Saturday 11 am) - A chance to see the "Ladies" in their natural environment: see the cows up close as well as the new robotic milking system.

Creamery Tours (Tuesday/Thursday) (1 pm) - learn about how our cheese is made and see the cheese "cave" - full of 85,000 pounds of cheese. Hold a 20 LB wheel of cheese in your hands.

Mozzarella Class - hands-on, instructive class - to make your own farm fresh mozzarella - a process that can be repeated in your own home.

Cheese Tasting Date Nights - 2nd & 4th Friday of Each Month - try 20 different cheeses & 3 local pairings

They also offer seasonal, day and weekend events:

Baby Animal Day: April 26 & 27 - see all your favorite animals from chicks to calves to goats and piglets.

Munch & Lunch: June 2019 Dairy Calf interactive experience - pet, feed, love - and enjoy a fresh grilled cheese lunch.

Touch a Tractor Day: July new event this summer to celebrate the love of tractors.

For more information on their events visit: hebervalleycheese.com/farmstore. You can also follow their story on their Facebook pages: Heber Valley Cheese and Kohler Creamery.