Elsa wants to be your lap dog

Our Pet of the Week is Elsa, a very sweet girl who would love to be your lap dog!

She is housebroken, and will go to the door to tell you when she needs to go out. She's good with other dogs, but really would prefer to be your only dog because she does get a little jealous when she's asked to share the attention.

Elsa would be best in a home with older children (10 years and up) as she can be nippy with small children. She gets very excited and likes to jump up on your legs.

She is hypo-allergenic and non-shedding because she is a Poodle. She is spayed, current on all her vaccinations and is chipped. And, she's freshly groomed and ready for her new family!

Elsa's adoption fee is $300. If you'd like to learn more about her, please visit: hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be holding an adoption event on Saturday, April 6 from 1 to 5pm at the West Valley Petco.