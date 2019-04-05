Doorbell cam captures Centerville Police making special delivery to girl with autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Centerville family is thanking their local police for an act of kindness that was captured on the family's doorbell camera.

Randy Archibald shared the touching story on Facebook. He wrote that his family, including a daughter with autism, went through a difficult day Thursday.

"Be on the lookout for these two, captured on our Ring doorbell delivering pizza and root beer to a family that's had a difficult day. They should be easy to spot: both are wearing police uniforms with the Centerville, Utah patch, driving around in a gray Ford Explorer with the Centerville, Utah police logo and paint job," Archibald joked.

The doorbell cam footage (above) shows two uniformed officers dropping off a pizza and a 2-liter bottle of root beer to brighten the family's day.

