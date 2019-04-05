Doorbell cam captures Centerville Police making special delivery to girl with autism

Randy Archibald shared the touching story on Facebook. He wrote that his family, including a daughter with autism, went through a difficult day Thursday.
"Be on the lookout for these two, captured on our Ring doorbell delivering pizza and root beer to a family that's had a difficult day. They should be easy to spot: both are wearing police uniforms with the Centerville, Utah patch, driving around in a gray Ford Explorer with the Centerville, Utah police logo and paint job," Archibald joked.
The doorbell cam footage (above) shows two uniformed officers dropping off a pizza and a 2-liter bottle of root beer to brighten the family's day.
