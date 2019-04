Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Baby boomers between ages 55 and 70 are currently in the so-called encore stage of their lives. Yet, many are foregoing the usual retirement ritual.

A surprising number of boomers are starting entirely new careers. Rebound careers, if you will. Careers they hope will provide new meaning and purpose to their lives.

But that doesn't mean it's always easy.