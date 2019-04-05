Blood Orange and Roasted Beet Hummus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 large red beets (about 12 ounces), scrubbed and cut into ¼ inch cubes for roasting

1 15½-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed, drained

⅓ cup tahini,(⅓ cup toasted sesame seeds pureed with olive oil and salt) directions below or buy the paste from a store

¼ cup fresh blood orange juice

¼ cup ricotta

2 roasted garlic cloves

2 tablespoons kosher salt

10 cranks freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ cup of fresh mint and basil leaves

Mint leaves, fresh basil, poppy seeds, and extra virgin olive oil (for serving)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Wrap baking sheet in foil. Lightly oil, salt and pepper peeled beet chunks and place onto the roasting pan. Roast beets around 30 min or until they become fork tender. With ten minutes left in roasting time add your garlic cloves. Remove beets when soft and let rest until cool enough to handle.

2. To make a tahini paste lightly toast sesame seeds on medium heat over a non stick skillet or pan. Do not use oil in the toasting. Toast the seeds dry until they become a light golden brown color be careful not to burn. To finish the paste puree or mash with a little olive oil and season with salt. The paste should have the color and consistency of fresh peanut butter.

3. While roasting the beets; process chickpeas, tahini, blood orange juice, ricotta, salt, pepper, and coriander in a food processor until smooth.If the mixture is a little too thick thin with a touch of water and olive oil.

4. Add the roasted beets and garlic to the hummus mixture. Process until smooth for about 2 minutes.

5. Transfer hummus to a shallow bowl. Top with fresh mint, basil and poppy seeds and drizzle with oil. Serve with your favorite dipping food carrots or a good pita bread.

