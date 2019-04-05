Attention bargain hunters: we found a yard sale just for you!

Posted 3:26 pm, April 5, 2019, by

Kids outgrow clothes, toys, strollers, bikes, and sports wear long before they are worn out.

We found a sale that involves the whole community and connects more than 100 sellers of quality children's and maternity items with buyers looking for a bargain, pennies on the dollar.

It's the Hilltop Consignment Sale -- this is its 50th sale and 25th year!

It's happening Friday and Saturday, April 12 & 13 at Hilltop Methodist Church, 985 South 10600 South in Sandy.  Friday it's open from 9am - 6pm, and Saturday from 8 am - 2pm.

For more information please visit: hilltopsale.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.