Additional tracking speeds up streetcar service between Sugar House, South Salt Lake

Posted 2:32 pm, April 5, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority commemorated Friday the completion of a construction project to reduce transit time between South Salt Lake and Sugar House for riders of the S-Line streetcar.

The S-Line makes use of a previously-abandoned freight car line, which runs mostly along 2200 S, and began operating in December 2013.

By doubling a section of rails between 300 and 500 E, the wait time for an S-Line streetcar will be reduced from 20 minutes to 15 minutes beginning Sunday.

"This additional double tracking will allow 15 minute frequency on the S-Line, decreasing time spent waiting for trains, reducing congestion, improving air quality and providing better connections with UTA’s other modes of transportation all while encouraging more residential and commercial development," a news release from UTA said.

Click here to check the S-Line schedule.

 

 

