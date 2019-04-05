4 Swimsuit trends for summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to know the hottest trends when it comes to swimming suits? Look no further than Utah company Lime Ricki.

Stylist Lauren Nielsen joined us with four styles that are on trend this year.

The Rainbow Stripe Smock Top: Smocking is a big trend this year. Look at the retro colors and mixing stripes. Straps can be tied for your perfect fit. Gingham Knotted One-Piece: Brand new style just released yesterday. Vintage feel. Gingham is very on trend right now. This is a great option for long torsos. Flora High Neck Peplum and High Waist Bottoms: Peplums are a style that's here to stay. Great option for people who want more coverage, but don't like anything hugging their body. Rose Ruffle Bralette and Gingham High Waist Bottoms: A big trend for swim this year are sweet, feminine details like ruffles, floral, and rick-rack trim. Lime Ricki loves pattern mixing - gingham and floral is a match made in heaven!

Lime Ricki makes swimsuits for women to feel comfortable and confident in, no matter what. The suits are designed to be moved in, swam in and made to stay in place. They also carry a selection of beach accessories - hats, bags and coverups.

For more styles please visit their website limericki.com or on Instagram @limericki.