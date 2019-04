× 13-year-old shoots himself in leg at gun range

MURRAY, Utah – Police confirmed a 13-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gun range Friday afternoon.

The boy was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital; his condition was unknown at the time.

Police said they were unsure of what the boy was doing at the time the gun discharged.

