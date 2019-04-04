You’re doing floral arrangments wrong! 5 ways to improve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is here, so Megan Bartholomew, associate editor at Utah Style and Design magazine stopped by to help us decorate and celebrate all season long. For the Spring issue, US&D included local house tours, highlights of some favorite designers and suppliers, and spring gardening tips from people like Shiann Chambers and her business, Wilde Honey, a self-serve floral bar that runs out of a Bahama-Blue Volkswagen truck named Ollie.

Shiann was also here today, and gave us her favorite gardening tips, including:

1. Go for the Greens- use them as a base before adding blooms

2. Use harmonious colors- stick to a color scheme

3. Group "like" flowers - use the "rule of 3," and arrange in clusters rather than dots

4. Let blooms go wild- mimic how flowers appear in nature!

5. Mix scale and texture - if you have big flowers as your main focus, pair them with smaller bloom clusters to balance the arrangement.

You can find the flower truck online or on Instagram, and the magazine online and on newsstands at Harmon's, Whole Foods, Smith's, Walgreens and more.

About Utah Style and Design:

Readers trust Utah Style & Design magazine to showcase the best of Utah and the Mountainwest's design, architecture and dining, as well as entertaining ideas for living the good life at home. The magazine features unique and beautiful interiors, decorative treatments, lush landscapes, inspiring entertaining ideas and provocative residential and commercial architecture. Published with the discerning homeowner in mind, this award-winning magazine provides its readers with innovative ideas and interesting stories, insightful writing and lavish full-color photography, sharing the best of Utah style throughout the state and beyond.