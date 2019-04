Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baby Animal Days at American West Heritage Center runs through Saturday, April 6.

Budah stopped by to show us everything they have this year including lambs, piglets, calves, kids, foals, chicks and ducklings. And the baby bears are back too! (You'll want to arrive early to see them, the line closes at 4:30 pm).

American West Heritage Center is at 4025 S. Highway 89-91 in Wellsville, Utah.

For more information please visit: awhc.org/babyanimaldays.