Woman in custody after wrong-way hit-and-run in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after she allegedly caused a crash in Salt Lake City and fled the scene.

Det. Michael Ruff of SLCPD said the woman had been driving an SUV south in the northbound lanes of State St. when she collided with an eastbound van.

Ruff said the SUV rolled and landed back on its tires, and the driver fled from the scene on foot. Police caught her about two blocks from the crash scene.

The SUV driver has been taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She is expected to be booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing a hit-and-run crash. Her name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.