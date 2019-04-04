× UDOT seeking public input on SR-9 improvements near Hurricane

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A part of state Route 9 between Interstate 15 and where the Southern Parkway will connect is being studied by state road planners, who said they are seeking public input as part of the process, St. George News reports.

The Utah Department of Transportation is preparing a study focused on the 6.5 mile stretch of SR-9 between I-15 and general area of 2800 West (near the current location of Zion Helicopters) as a part of long-term planning for future transportation needs.

UDOT road planners are looking at turning SR-9 into a free-flowing, grade-separated highway while also preserving access to local roads along the way, UDOT spokesman Kevin Kitchen said.

Public comments will be collected via email at sr9improved@utah.gov or on the study’s website.

Mail can be sent to: SR-9 Improved Project Team, c/o Lochner, 3995 S. 700 East, Suite 450, Salt Lake City, Utah 84107.

The official public scoping period for the SR-9 state environmental study runs through April 27.

For any other questions or concerns, contact the study hotline at 435-627-2076.

