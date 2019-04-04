× Train derailment slows TRAX service north of Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A freight train derailed overnight on a railway shared by the Utah Transit Authority and Utah Railways, which caused UTA to temporarily stop TRAX service north of Murray and led to subsequent TRAX delays Thursday morning.

At 5:12 a.m. Thursday, UTA announced TRAX service north of the Fashion Place stop was unavailable and a bus bridge had been activated to service stations from Fashion Place to the Medical Center, Salt Lake Central and Airport stops. The TRAX Green Line trains were unable to leave the trainyard Thursday morning as a result of the derailment.

TRAX service had resumed by 8:50 but with residual delays.

FrontRunner service was unaffected.