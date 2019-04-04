× Three injured in crash involving tour bus near Kanab

KANAB, Utah – Three people were transported by medical helicopter to the Dixie Regional Medical Center following a crash on U.S. Route 89 near Kanab Thursday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a loaded tour bus went to pass a Yukon XL in the oncoming lane after the latter began to slow down and activated its right turn signal near a gravel road.

As the bus passed, the Yukon decided to turn left and swerved directly into the bus’ path.

The bus struck the Yukon on the left side and carried it off the road where it rolled multiple times according to UHP.

The male driver of the Yukon and a male passenger were transported by medical helicopter to Dixie Regional Medical Center while a female passenger was treated at Kane County Hospital before also being transported by medical helicopter to the Dixie Regional Medical Center.

No bus passengers were seriously injured in the crash and the bus’ driver was treated by EMS personnel at the scene.