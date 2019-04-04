Iowa father arrested after 2-year-old falls out of moving car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - An Iowa man is facing charges after police said his 2-year-old son fell out of a moving car Wednesday.

Police said the boy was in the back seat of a Toyota Camry Wednesday morning, not sitting in a car seat or even wearing a seat belt. They said they found a car seat in the trunk.

According to police, the car was turning into a Hy-Vee parking lot, when the back door opened and the child fell out. An off-duty officer saw the boy's fall and called for help.

When help arrived, police said they found the boy climbing around the vehicle. He appeared to have road rash on his cheek, a bump on his head and bloody, injured fingers. The boy's father, Wesley Hendley, 31, was inside the Hy-Vee picking up a prescription and buying Mountain Dew.

Though he was reportedly in the passenger seat of the car at the time of the incident, neither Hendley nor the driver called 911 after the fall. Police said nobody in the vehicle appeared concerned about the health of the child.

The boy was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hendley was taken into custody, charged with child endangerment and cited for failing to restrain the boy. He was also picked up on an outstanding warrant.

Hendley is due to appear in court at the Scott County Courthouse April 4.

The driver of the car did not receive a citation.

"The driver will not be charged as the parent was present in the car and would be ultimately responsible for the care of the child as the care taker," according to Bettendorf Chief of Police, Keith Kimball.