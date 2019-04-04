How Moms and Dads can win free Lasik!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We visited the Eye Institute of Utah, where Drs. Darcy H. Wolsey and Zachary J. Zavodni announced the 11th Annual Moms and Dads LASIK Giveaway.

"We will be picking 2 Moms and 2 Dads to receive free LASIK, PRK or ICL Surgery," they said.

To enter, visit http://www.TheEyeInstitute.com, click the "contest" link, and fill out the nomination form for yourself or another deserving mom or dad.

Nominations close at noon on April 26, 2019.

Spread the word about the contest via social media to get more community support and more nominations. And make sure you are following The Eye Institute on Facebook and Instagram as they will publicly announce the winners on social media and via email within one to two weeks after the contest closes.

They will randomly select the four finalists, who will need to come in for a consultation to confirm candidacy. For this contest, the winners may also receive either PRK or ICL surgery if they are not ideal candidates for LASIK. If any of the finalists are determined NOT an ideal candidate for any of those procedures, they will select a new winner.

Find out more by visiting www.theeyeinstitute.com.