Greek Meatloaf Euros with Tzatziki Sauce

1 lb. ground beef

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 cup breadcrumbs

6 garlic cloves, finely diced, divided

1 tablespoon dried oregano, divided

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 cup Greek plain yogurt

1 large cucumber, peeled, chopped

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 whole gyro-style pita bread (6 inches)

2 large tomatoes, chopped

1/2 red onion, chopped

2 cups iceberg lettuce, shredded

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, egg, breadcrumbs, half of the garlic, half of the oregano, thyme, salt and pepper. Pat mixture into a greased 11x7x 1.5” baking dish. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until a meat thermometer reads 160°F. Let meat cool down for 10 minutes. Cut into 1/2” slices.

Brush pita breads with oil on each side. Place on a large baking sheet. Bake for 4-5 minutes at 350 degrees F or until pitas are warmed.

To make the tzatziki sauce, in a small bowl, mix together the yogurt, cucumber, lemon juice, remaining garlic, remaining oregano, salt and pepper. (Note: the sauce can be made ahead of time. Cover and refrigerate prior to serving.)

To serve, divide the meatloaf onto the middle of pitas, layer the tomatoes, red onions and lettuce on top. Top with desired amount of tzatziki sauce. Carefully roll each side of the pita inward to cover the ingredients. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council