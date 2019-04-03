× Water main break causes lane closures on Redwood Road in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Southbound traffic on Redwood Road has been reduced to one lane at 758 South in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Public Utilities first tweeted about the break at 8:21 a.m.

The agency states 20 customers are without water service and that repair crews are on the way. Water service is expected to be restored between 4 and 6 hours.

A spokesperson for Salt Lake City Public Utilities said the pipe in question is older, and they suspect the age of the pipe was a factor in the break.

